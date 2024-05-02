Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,235,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

