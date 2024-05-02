StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $30.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

