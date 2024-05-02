StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $30.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- About the Markup Calculator
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.