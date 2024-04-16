Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 588,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 892,683 shares.The stock last traded at $49.70 and had previously closed at $50.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

