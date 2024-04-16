Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 588,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 892,683 shares.The stock last traded at $49.70 and had previously closed at $50.39.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.