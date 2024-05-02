Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAA opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.96.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

