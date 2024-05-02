XPO (XPO) to Release Earnings on Friday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect XPO to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
XPO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $106.43 on Thursday. XPO has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO
XPO Company Profile
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.