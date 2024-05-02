Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares stock. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.20% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.It also offers commercial and residential real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as balloon and adjustable-rate loans.

