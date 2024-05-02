Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.78. 877,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,251. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

