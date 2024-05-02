Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,858,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,875,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

