Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

