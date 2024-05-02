ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
ProFrac stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). ProFrac had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $489.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.
