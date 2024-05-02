Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $24,157,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

