Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$7.71. The firm had revenue of C$18.25 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

