Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.43

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 2554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHUY. Stephens began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 269,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

