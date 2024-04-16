Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 107.10 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £921.02 million, a PE ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 279 ($3.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.28.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera purchased 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,968.03). Insiders acquired a total of 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852 in the last 90 days. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

