Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 107.10 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £921.02 million, a PE ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 279 ($3.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.28.
Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera purchased 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,968.03). Insiders acquired a total of 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852 in the last 90 days. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.