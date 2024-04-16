Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 175,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 361,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

