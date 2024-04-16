Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,685 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.76. 1,340,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,231. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.47 and its 200-day moving average is $261.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock worth $102,897,729. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

