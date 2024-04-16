Cronos Price Hits $0.13 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Cronos has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $20.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00054537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

