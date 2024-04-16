CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter.

