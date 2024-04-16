D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.7 %

DHI stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, hitting $149.07. 2,720,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,889. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

