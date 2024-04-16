Decred (DCR) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Decred has a total market cap of $311.22 million and $2.31 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $19.46 or 0.00031355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012795 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,994,413 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.