DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,116,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,080,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,350,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,072,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after buying an additional 246,370 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 761,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 212,411 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,445. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

