eCash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Billion (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $37.28 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,803.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.00773819 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00038915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,688,464,048,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,688,510,923,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

