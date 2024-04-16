FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FATBB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 441. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

