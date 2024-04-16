First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$41.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
First National Financial Price Performance
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.31%.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
