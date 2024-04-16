Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FOX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 1,172,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,927. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 87.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 42.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.