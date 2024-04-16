Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.25.
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
