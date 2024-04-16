Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANDO opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.