Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.87. 847,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average of $186.33.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

