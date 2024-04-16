ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $220.05 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $220.05 million and $10.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,773,410 coins and its circulating supply is 989,773,427 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 989,767,908.1325961. The last known price of ICON is 0.22004029 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $12,831,080.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.