Invesco LLC Sells 873 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Invesco LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

