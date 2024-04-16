Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,523,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

