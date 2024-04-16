Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,599,528. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

