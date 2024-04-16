JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 5.1% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 106,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. 3,048,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,495. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

