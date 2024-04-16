Lunt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. 3,518,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,241. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

