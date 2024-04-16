Lunt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 172,054 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

