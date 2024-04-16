Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,230 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

