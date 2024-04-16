Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $21.88 on Tuesday, reaching $976.70. 627,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $959.51 and a 200-day moving average of $787.55. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.