Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 25%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 284,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 65,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company has a market cap of C$628,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

