Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $84.21 Average PT from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

