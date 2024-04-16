Private Client Services LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 146,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COMT stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $672.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

