Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 16th (AMD, AVTX, AZN, BECN, CCK, CMT, CNO, DSGX, FBK, GS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 16th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating. CIBC currently has $101.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.50.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $465.00 price target on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

