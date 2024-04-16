Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. Roku has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Roku by 145.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Roku by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.