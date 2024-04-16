Scotiabank Analysts Give Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) a C$24.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.22. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$21.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of C$110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.1099752 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.70%.

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 1,074,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,001,450.00. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

