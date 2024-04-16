Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE SCR opened at C$32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.42. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$34.98.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$869.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 4.4259502 EPS for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.