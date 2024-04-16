Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $745.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $762.68 and a 200 day moving average of $655.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $707.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

