SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Stake Reduced by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 2,170.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKM. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

