Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 2.5 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

