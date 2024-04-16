Soluna (SLNH) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Soluna to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soluna and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $21.07 million -$29.20 million -0.05 Soluna Competitors $3.09 billion $425.87 million 17.02

Soluna’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna Competitors 397 1537 2308 72 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soluna and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Soluna’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soluna has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna’s rivals have a beta of 5.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -138.62% -47.43% -28.17% Soluna Competitors -38.99% -69.88% -0.27%

Summary

Soluna rivals beat Soluna on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

