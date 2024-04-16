Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($126.35).

SPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($121.25) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($131.71) to GBX 9,960 ($123.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($131.05), for a total value of £69,478.20 ($86,490.97). 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 9,390 ($116.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,641.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,829.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.69. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 7,900 ($98.34) and a 52-week high of £117.45 ($146.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 114 ($1.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 6,425.70%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

