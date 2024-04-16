Head to Head Survey: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) versus Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 5.57 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -2.63 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 8.40 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01

Gryphon Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 1 3 0 2.40 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Hut 8’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hut 8 beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.