Head to Head Survey: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) versus Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hut 8
|$115.90 million
|5.57
|-$186.77 million
|($2.75)
|-2.63
|Gryphon Digital Mining
|$6.84 million
|8.40
|-$11.58 million
|($142.00)
|-0.01
Gryphon Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hut 8
|-184.31%
|-24.58%
|-20.69%
|Gryphon Digital Mining
|-339.99%
|N/A
|-162.80%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hut 8
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2.40
|Gryphon Digital Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Hut 8 presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Hut 8’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.
Volatility and Risk
Hut 8 has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Hut 8 beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
